Morgan Stanley Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $48.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 34,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Envista has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after acquiring an additional 770,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.