Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 680.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

