Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $290.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.19. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,828. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

