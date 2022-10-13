Morgan Stanley Cuts Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target to GBX 420

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,158.57.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.7 %

OCDGF stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

