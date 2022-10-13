Morgan Stanley Boosts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $63.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Galapagos Price Performance

GLPG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. Research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

