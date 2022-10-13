Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $184.06 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001440 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,038,730,726 coins and its circulating supply is 422,484,750 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,038,627,852 with 422,385,720 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.44296107 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $6,934,455.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

