Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 26,482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,482 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $167.10. 470,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,320,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

