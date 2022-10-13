Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

COST traded up $5.86 on Wednesday, reaching $477.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.20. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

