Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $8.98 on Wednesday, hitting $331.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,911. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

