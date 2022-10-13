Monero (XMR) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $69.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $142.02 or 0.00743564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00580179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00258527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00265780 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,186,534 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,186,141.04358106. The last known price of Monero is 145.65680927 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $67,543,314.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

