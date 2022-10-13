Monero (XMR) Price Tops $138.02 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $138.02 or 0.00745737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $91.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,507.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00267469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00119627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00569554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00265553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00264398 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,186,761 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,186,566.44101362. The last known price of Monero is 142.76768607 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $69,103,562.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

