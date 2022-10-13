Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

