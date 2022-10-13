Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 454,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.