monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

MNDY opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $527,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 170.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 131,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

