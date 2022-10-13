Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $5.46

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.66. Momentive Global shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 15,927 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,162.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 20.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

