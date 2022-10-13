Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $12.32 Million Position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,251,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,000. Pontem accounts for about 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 1.45% of Pontem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pontem by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,343. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

