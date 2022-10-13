Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 667,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 2.22% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,148 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 204,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 102,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

