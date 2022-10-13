Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $7.74 Million in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 787,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Ares Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

AAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,043. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

