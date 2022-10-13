Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 97.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463 in the last ninety days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

