Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,948 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.2 %

ZEN stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.