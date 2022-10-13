Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 18,684 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Rapid7 worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

