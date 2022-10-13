Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 322,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

