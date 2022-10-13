Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

MFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,794. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

