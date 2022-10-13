Mixin (XIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,551.00

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Mixin token can now be bought for $172.30 or 0.00901816 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $103.22 million and approximately $28,551.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mixin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mixin is 174.27835542 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,501.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mixin.one/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

