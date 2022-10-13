Mixin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,918.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Mixin has a total market cap of $102.59 million and $33,918.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $171.25 or 0.00882301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mixin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mixin is 174.55210908 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $54,907.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mixin.one/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.