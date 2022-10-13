Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mistras Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mistras Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,719 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mistras Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

