Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 19577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

In other Mission Ready Solutions news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of Mission Ready Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

