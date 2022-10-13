Mirror Protocol Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $15.90 million and $16.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.18 or 0.27387381 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010697 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol (MIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mirror Protocol has a current supply of 370,575,000 with 77,742,679.932493 in circulation. The last known price of Mirror Protocol is 0.20393149 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $18,481,399.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mirror.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.