Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTX. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.77.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.