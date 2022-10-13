Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Hits $14.00 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Mina has a market cap of $381.51 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.94 or 0.27341526 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 706,480,478 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 705,939,287.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53005699 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,547,464.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.