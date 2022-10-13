Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Miller Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 775,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Miller Industries by 21.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Miller Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 340.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 26.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.