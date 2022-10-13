Millennium Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,588.00 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $140,588.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Millennium Sapphire has a current supply of 149,999,499 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Millennium Sapphire is 0.89502414 USD and is down -14.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91,750.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mstoken.art/.”

