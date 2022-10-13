MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.62. MidCap Financial Investment shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1,437 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $666.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

