Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

