Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

