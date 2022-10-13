M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

