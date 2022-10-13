Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.15

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.15 and traded as low as C$67.31. Metro shares last traded at C$67.58, with a volume of 374,708 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRU shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The stock has a market cap of C$16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.13.
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
