MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $24.89 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $109.36 million and $10.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $24.89 or 0.00128209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.70758723 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,966,411.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

