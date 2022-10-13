Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

MEOH stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 666,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,765. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $7,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

