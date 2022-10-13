MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.20 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $96.64 million and $143,029.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.35 or 0.27409163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010710 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMUI (MMUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. MetaMUI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaMUI is 0.21076309 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $241,343.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovereignwallet.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.