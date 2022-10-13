MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $97.50 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $97.50 million and approximately $188,259.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMUI (MMUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. MetaMUI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaMUI is 0.21076309 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $241,343.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovereignwallet.network/.”

