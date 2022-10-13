Metal Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $68.21 million and $4.82 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal DAO (MTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metal DAO has a current supply of 66,588,888. The last known price of Metal DAO is 1.02524191 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,319,212.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalpay.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

