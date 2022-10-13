Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.01418675 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004904 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022990 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.26 or 0.01586068 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahero has a current supply of 9,766,213,274 with 5,095,643,290 in circulation. The last known price of Metahero is 0.00388454 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,036,697.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahero.io.”

