Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0293

Metadium (META) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Metadium has a total market cap of $49.44 million and $10,180.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium (META) is a cryptocurrency . Metadium has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,687,369,624 in circulation. The last known price of Metadium is 0.02964715 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,411,525.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadium.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

