Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $126.25 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $342.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,437,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

