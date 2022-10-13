Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

