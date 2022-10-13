Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 410,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

