Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBWM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MBWM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. 54,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

