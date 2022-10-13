Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.0 days.
Meggitt Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Meggitt has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.82.
Meggitt Company Profile
