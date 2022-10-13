Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Meggitt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Meggitt has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.82.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

