MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 8.4% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 3,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 177,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 275.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 450.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 48.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

